IPL 2024: Stoinis' 124* tops Gaikwad's 108*, helps Lucknow conquer fortress Chepauk

Online Desk

Marcus Stoinis' maiden century in IPL propels Lucknow to 6-wicket win over Chennai in M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on April 23.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

When 17 runs were required off the last over from Mustafizur Rahman, Stoinis struck a six and three consecutive boundaries to fashion a memorable win.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

A captain’s knock of 108 not out by Ruturaj Gaikwad and a brilliant half-century (66) by Shivam Dube propelled the hosts to 210.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Shivam Dube muscled his way to a 27-ball-66, hitting seven sixes.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Matheesa Pathirana was impressive in the middle overs, picking up two wickets giving just 35 runs in his 4 overs.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)