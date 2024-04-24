IPL 2024: Stoinis' 124* tops Gaikwad's 108*, helps Lucknow conquer fortress Chepauk

Marcus Stoinis' maiden century in IPL propels Lucknow to 6-wicket win over Chennai in M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on April 23..When 17 runs were required off the last over from Mustafizur Rahman, Stoinis struck a six and three consecutive boundaries to fashion a memorable win..A captain’s knock of 108 not out by Ruturaj Gaikwad and a brilliant half-century (66) by Shivam Dube propelled the hosts to 210..Shivam Dube muscled his way to a 27-ball-66, hitting seven sixes..Matheesa Pathirana was impressive in the middle overs, picking up two wickets giving just 35 runs in his 4 overs..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest