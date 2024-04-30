Check the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad that will represent India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, scheduled from June 1 to 29..All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be Rohit's deputy in the showpiece event..\u0026nbsp;Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the batting along with Rohit Sharma..Virat Kohli at No. 3.Rishabh Pant.Sanju Samson.Shivam Dube.Ravindra Jadeja.Suryakumar Yadav.Jasprit Bumrah.Mohammed Siraj.Arshdeep Singh.Yuzvendra Chahal.Kuldeep Yadav.Axar Patel.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest