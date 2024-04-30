Check the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Sunish Surendran

Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad that will represent India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, scheduled from June 1 to 29.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be Rohit's deputy in the showpiece event.

 Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the batting along with Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli at No. 3

Rishabh Pant

Sanju Samson

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Suryakumar Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj


Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel