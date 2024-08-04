Paris Olympics 2024 | PR Sreejesh emerges hero; India beat Great Britain to qualify for semifinals of men's hockey

Online Desk

India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes.

This is their second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves.

It was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

India will play the winner of quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain in the semifinals.

