Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified, found to be 100g overweight

She was found 100g overweight and was set to be disqualified after the weigh in on the morning of her gold medal bout. As per the rules, she has to be within the weight (50kgs, her weight class) on both days of the competition. On Tuesday morning, her weight was at par but after the bout she was a tad overweight. She did cycling, skipping and whatever she could to reduce her weight. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) tried their bit and protested but as of now, those protests have not mattered.