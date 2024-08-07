Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified, found to be 100g overweight

Online Desk

 It usually never happens in professional sports. But in Vinesh Phogat's case, it has happened. 

(Photo | ANI)

She was found 100g overweight and was set to be disqualified after the weigh in on the morning of her gold medal bout.

(Photo | PTI)

As per the rules, she has to be within the weight (50kgs, her weight class) on both days of the competition.

(Photo | AP)

On Tuesday morning, her weight was at par but after the bout she was a tad overweight. She did cycling, skipping and whatever she could to reduce her weight.

(Photo | PTI, ANI)

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) tried their bit and protested but as of now, those protests have not mattered.

(Photo | ANI)