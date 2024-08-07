Top 5 throws of Neeraj Chopra so far across competitions
Online Desk
Defending champion Neeraj Chopra turned on the style as he stormed into the men's javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season's best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round here on August 6, Tuesday.
(Photo | PTI)
Ahead of final, let's take a look at Neeraj Chopra's top five throws in various competitions.
(Photo | PTI)
Stockholm Diamond League 2022
Neeraj Chopra’s best throw is 89.94m, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on June 30, 2022. The mark stands as the men’s national record in India and Neeraj Chopra’s personal best.
(Photo | PTI)
Paris Olympics 2024
The 26-year-old effortlessly sent the javelin way beyond the 84m qualification mark. The digital screen flashed 89.34m – his season's best.
(Photo | PTI)
Paavo Nurmi Games 2022
Neeraj Chopra's second-best throw came at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 where he managed to attain a distance of 89.30 metres on June 14, 2022.
(Photo | PTI)
Lausanne Diamond League 2022
Neeraj Chopra's third-best throw of his career came at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 where he managed to attain a distance of 89.08 metres.
(Photo | PTI)
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023
Neeraj Chopra managed to attain a distance of 88.88 metres at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. This is his fourth-best throw in his career so far.
(Photo | ANI)
World Athletics Championships 2023
Neeraj Chopra's best at the World Athletics Championships came during the qualification round at Budapest 2023, where he threw an 88.77m.