Do you know about the Harry Potter Themed hut in Rishikesh?

Step into Tiny Farm Fort, a charming hideaway in Rishikesh that will remind you of Hagrid's hut from the Forbidden Forest..This 600-square-foot home features hand-sculpted, 18-inch thick mud walls, offering a rustic and cozy retreat..Crafted by 90 people from 18 countries, this retreat is truly a global creation!.Tiny Farm Fort is the brainchild of Delhi-based architect brothers, Raghav and Ansh Kumar..Perched on a ridge near the Ganga River, enjoy 180-degree views of emerald-green waters and the dense green valley of Rishikesh..Book your stay at Tiny Farm Fort for ₹9,027/night. Located near Phoolchatti, Rishikesh. Check-Out Time: 11 AM.