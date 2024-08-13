Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation

Online Desk

Calcutta High court has ordered CBI probe in the case of rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor who was found dead in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The court directed the police to hand over all the documents related to CBI.

The HC also urged the agitating doctors to call off their strike, stating that they have a ‘pious obligation’ to resume work.

The incident has sparked a nation-wide outrage and brought into focus the question about the safety of doctors, particularly women doctors, and patients in hospitals across the country.

Services at the Outpatient Department in several hospitals in many parts of the country remained disrupted as doctors staged protests demanding justice for the victim.

