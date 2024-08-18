Paris Paralympics 2024: Take a look at the top five Indian athletes
Online Desk
Harvinder Singh clinched India's first archery medal in the Paralympics at the Tokyo 2020.
(Photo | PTI)
At the 2023 Asian Para Games, Sheetal Devi displayed a stupendous performance in archery and won the gold medal.
(Photo | ANI)
Para-shooter Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the women's R2 10-metre Air Rifle Standing SH1 category. Earlier in the Tokyo Paralympics, she became the first Indian woman to win a gold in Paralympics.
(Photo | ANI)
Para shuttler and Asian Para Games 2023 bronze medalist Mandeep Kaur showcased a stupendous performance at the World Championships and confirmed her berth in the Paris Paralympics.
(Photo | ANI)
Suyash Jadhav secured the Paris Paralympics quota in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 category with his brilliant performance at the previous Asian Para Games. His magnificent time of 32.22 seconds at the Asian Para Games helped the para swimmer confirm his spot in the mega event in Paris.