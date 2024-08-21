"Are crows in France being trained to gather cigarette butts?"

These birds are trained for a job. In 2018, these six crows were trained to pick up trash at a park in Les Epesses, France.

They bring the trash to a container that dispenses a food reward.

This gave a new, positive spin to the expression "bird brain".

American Ornithologist Robert Mulvihill said that parrots and some songbirds, like rooks and crows, have "really high neuronal densities for their size."

The whole process is still fundamentally a foraging behaviour but a bit more complex.

