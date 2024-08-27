Kolkata Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Police lob tear gas, lathicharge protestors

Fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat as a part of their 'Nabanna Abhijaan' on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
(Photo | PTI)
Police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.
(Photo | PTI)
A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash.(Photo | PTI)
(Photo | PTI)
"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any laws. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.
(Photo | PTI)
The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.