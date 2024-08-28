IN PICS | BJP's Bengal bandh to protest police action on ‘Nabanna Abhijan Rally protesters
Online Desk
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' on August 28 in protest against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally to state secretariat on Tuesday, August 27.
(Photo | PTI)
The rally termed 'Nabanna Abhiyan' started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.
(Photo | PTI)
A bullet pierces the windscreen of a BJP leaders car during the partys 12-hour general strike in Bengal.
(Photo | PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its 12-hour shutdown.
(Photo | PTI)
The CM, who has faced severe criticism for her handling of the case of alleged rape and murder of a doctor trainee at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata said that the bandh is another attempt to defame Bengal.
(Photo | PTI)
"We don't support this bandh....BJP never demanded the resignations of the CMs of UP, MP and even Manipur...We saw pictures from yesterday (Nabanna Abhiyan rally), I salute the police for handling the situation well." said Mamata
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul appeals to a bus driver to cooperate during the partys 12-hour general strike in Bengal.