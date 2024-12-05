Wearing 'Modi-Adani ek hain' jackets, Opposition stages unique Parliament protest

Online Desk
Opposition MPs staged a unique protest in Parliament on Thursday, wearing jackets with the slogan "Modi Adani ek hain" ("Modi and Adani are one") in response to the Adani indictment issue.
Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, wore black half jackets with the Modi-Adani slogan and participated in the protest at the Parliament complex.
The Opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani, who has been indicted by US prosecutors on bribery fraud charges.
Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Modi cannot allow an investigation into Adani, as it would implicate him, reiterating, "Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain."
On Wednesday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties also protested at Parliament, calling for a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani indictment issue.
During Wednesday's protest, MPs from Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Left parties raised slogans and displayed a "Modi-Adani are one" banner at Parliament's Makar Dwar, while the TMC abstained.