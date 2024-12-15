Raj Kapoor@100: Celebrating Indian cinema's greatest showman and his works

'Aag': In 1948, Raj Kapoor started his studio RK Films and produced, directed and acted in his first film 'Aag' featuring alongside Nargis.

'Barsaat': Raj Kapoor’s second stint as a director, 'Barsaat' was a box office hit, solidifying the on-screen pairing of Kapoor and Nargis.

Photo | IMDB