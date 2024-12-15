Raj Kapoor@100: Celebrating Indian cinema's greatest showman and his works

Online Desk
'Chori Chori': The romantic comedy was inspired by the 1934 American film, 'It Happened One Night.' With Raj Kapoor paired up again with Nargis.
'Anari': Making a fresh pairing with Nutan, 'Anari' is the story of a young man who refuses to compromise his model values for money or love. The film was a super hit becoming the highest-grossing film of the year
'Sangam': Said to be Raj Kapoor’s first complete film in colour, 'Sangam' shows a love triangle between Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar.