Raj Kapoor@100: Celebrating Indian cinema's greatest showman and his works

Online Desk

'Aag': In 1948, Raj Kapoor started his studio RK Films and produced, directed and acted in his first film 'Aag' featuring alongside Nargis.

'Barsaat': Raj Kapoor’s second stint as a director, 'Barsaat' was a box office hit, solidifying the on-screen pairing of Kapoor and Nargis.

'Awara': This 1951 film is still counted as one of his classic hits, features him alongside Nargis. The film bagged a nomination for the grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953.

'Shree 420': Directed and starred as the lead, Kapoor was paired opposite Nargis. Through the film, he addressed the issues of unemployment, poverty and national pride.

'Chori Chori': The romantic comedy was inspired by the 1934 American film, 'It Happened One Night.' With Raj Kapoor paired up again with Nargis.

'Anari': Making a fresh pairing with Nutan, 'Anari' is the story of a young man who refuses to compromise his model values for money or love. The film was a super hit becoming the highest-grossing film of the year

'Sangam': Said to be Raj Kapoor’s first complete film in colour, 'Sangam' shows a love triangle between Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar. 

