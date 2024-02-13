Delhi Chalo Protest: Punjab farmers march towards Delhi; cops hurl tear gas

Online Desk
Punjab farmers began march to Delhi from Fatehgarh Sahib. Marching protesters demand law on MSP for crops
Chaotic scenes erupt at the Punjab-Haryana border as the Haryana government attempts to block protesting farmers from reaching the national capital
Opposition hits out at Centre for attempting halt the protest march
Haryana police hurl tear gas at farmers who tried to break barricades at Ambala-Shambu border
Farm leaders accuse BJP-led Haryana government of harassing marching farmers
Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into makeshift jail