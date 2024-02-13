Delhi Chalo Protest: Punjab farmers march towards Delhi; cops hurl tear gas

Punjab farmers began march to Delhi from Fatehgarh Sahib. Marching protesters demand law on MSP for crops

(Photo | PTI)

Chaotic scenes erupt at the Punjab-Haryana border as the Haryana government attempts to block protesting farmers from reaching the national capital

(Photo | Parveen Negi)

Opposition hits out at Centre for attempting halt the protest march

(Photo | Parveen Negi)

Haryana police hurl tear gas at farmers who tried to break barricades at Ambala-Shambu border

(Photo | PTI)

Farm leaders accuse BJP-led Haryana government of harassing marching farmers

(Photo | PTI)

Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into makeshift jail

(Photo | PTI)