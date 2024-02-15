Rohit Sharma goes past MS Dhoni in 6s list, scores century on day 1 of Rajkot Test
This is hitman's 11th hundred in tests and his 47th international century. | (Photo | PTI)
Rohit scored his last Test hundred against West Indies in the Dominica Test in July 2023. | (Photo | PTI)
The India skipper hit two sixes during his knock and surpassed MS Dhoni to hammer the second-most number of sixes in Tests. | (Photo | AP)
Rohit is behind Virender Sehwag, who smashed 90 sixes from 103 matches. | (Photo | AP)
Rohit is also nearing the landmark of 600 international sixes. | (Photo | AP)
Rohit also has a chance of becoming the first Indian batter with 100 or more sixes in test cricket. Only 3 batters, Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist, have a century of sixes in Test cricket. | (Photo | AP)