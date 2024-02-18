'Dangal' child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

According to Bhatnagar's family, the 19-year-old actor was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

She was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.

The young actor became a prominent face after appearing in "Dangal", the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success.

Actor Sanya Malhotra condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in wresting drama "Dangal".

Suhani Bhatnagar was a resident of Sector-17 in Faridabad. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in the city.