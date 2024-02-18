Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere

Zendaya\u0026nbsp;is on a fashion roll, in a cyborg “Dune: Part Two” kind of way..Zendaya's body-hugging armor outfit with sheer plexiglass inserts has built-in gloves she paired with matching silver heels..She was joined on the carpet by fellow stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, along with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Villeneuve..Florence Pugh at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Lea Seydoux at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Austin Butler at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Anya Taylor-Joy at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Josh Brolin at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Rebecca Ferguson at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Souheila Yacoub at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Greta Gerwig at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Director Denis Villeneuve at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp