Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere

Online Desk

Zendaya is on a fashion roll, in a cyborg “Dune: Part Two” kind of way.

(Photo | AP)

Zendaya's body-hugging armor outfit with sheer plexiglass inserts has built-in gloves she paired with matching silver heels.

(Photo | AP)

She was joined on the carpet by fellow stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, along with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Villeneuve.

(Photo | AP)

Florence Pugh at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Lea Seydoux at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Austin Butler at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Josh Brolin at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Rebecca Ferguson at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Souheila Yacoub at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Greta Gerwig at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)

Director Denis Villeneuve at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

(Photo | AP)