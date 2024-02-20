Actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59 after suffering cardiac arrest

Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including 'Hitler Didi,' 'Shapath,' 'Aahat,' 'Adaalat,' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' among others. He was last seen in well-known serial 'Anupamaa'..Apart from TV serials, he also worked in some movies, including 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' where he played Varun Dhawan's father, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' and 'Yaariyan 2'..Rituraj was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp