PM Modi launches Rs 32,000-crore worth development projects in Jammu & Kashmir
Online Desk
Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, in Jammu and Kashmir worth over Rs 32,000 crore.
Among the railway projects that Modi inaugurated are the railway line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185. 66 km).
The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,500 crore for other parts of the country.
Modi distributed appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme.
Modi flagged off the first electric train in the Valley and the train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations.