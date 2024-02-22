Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani marry in Goa

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa at a five-star hotel on Wednesday..The couple got married as per Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, in the presence of their family and industry friends including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty Kundra..The couple took to social media to post special moments from their wedding with their fans and followers..Amidst the joyous occasion, Bhagnani unveiled a special gift for Singh, a heartfelt song titled 'Bin Tere.' The song has been written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp