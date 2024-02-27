PM announces four astronauts for Gaganyaan mission

Group Captains Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan and Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla have been selected as astronaut-designates for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme..Their names were revealed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram..The astronaut-designates have been giving extensive training in Russia and various centres of ISRO, for the scheduled launch next year..Modi\u0026nbsp;said that the country will be a global commercial hub for space operations in the next 10 years..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp