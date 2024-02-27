Renovated memorial for Annadurai, monument for Karunanidhi in Marina
Online Desk
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the renovated memorial for Dravidian icon C N Annadurai and a swanky new monument for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the Marina beach.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
The mausoleum for Karunanidhi symbolised his life, hardship, his phenomenal rise in stature from a humble beginning, besides his ability to serve the people with dedication, Stalin said paying rich tribute to Karunanidhi.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
The Kalaignar memorial houses several attractive and interesting features, including an underground digital museum showcasing his realm.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Touchscreen displays, a library, and selfie points are among the other highlights of the sea-facing Karunanidhi memorial built at a cost of Rs 39 crore.