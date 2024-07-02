Hathras stampede: UP CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of deceased

At least 50-60 people have died and several have been injured after a stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘Satsang’ event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The incident occurred during ' Satsang' organised in honour of a local guru, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, and the stampede broke out as the crowd began to leave the event.

While unofficial reports indicate a toll exceeding 130 deaths, the District Magistrate has only confirmed between 50 to 60 fatalities thus far.

