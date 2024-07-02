Hathras stampede: UP CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of deceased

At least 50-60 people have died and several have been injured after a stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘Satsang’ event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras..The incident occurred during ' Satsang' organised in honour of a local guru, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, and the stampede broke out as the crowd began to leave the event..While unofficial reports indicate a toll exceeding 130 deaths, the District Magistrate has only confirmed between 50 to 60 fatalities thus far..Stampede at religious event in Hathras claims at least 50 lives, toll likely to rise.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest