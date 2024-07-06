Ronaldo comforts disconsolate Pepe as France beats Portugal in penalty shootout at Euro 2024

In a clash of the soccer superstars, it was Kylian Mbappé — and not Ronaldo, his idol — advancing to a semifinal match against Spain as France beat Portugal 5-3 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw..This time, they weren't Cristiano Ronaldo's tears..Ronaldo's role was to console a weeping teammate after a painful exit from their last European Championship, potentially their final major international tournament..Pepe, a defender still excelling for his country at the remarkable age of 41, was dejected as he sobbed on the shoulder of Ronaldo in a embrace lasting about 15 seconds..Ronaldo converted his penalty in the shootout but it wasn't enough..Ronaldo is the only player to go to six editions of the European Championship. He had scored at each one before arriving in Germany..Ronaldo finishes his European Championship career on a record 14 goals. .Tears \u0026amp;amp;amp; sweat for Portugal's fading star.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest