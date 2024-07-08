Heavy rains in Mumbai hit local trains, flight services

Online Desk

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average of 115.63 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western parts of Mumbai received 168.68 mm and 165.93 mm rain, respectively.

Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted with runway operations shut for over an hour and 50 flights cancelled due to low visibility.

Services of local trains on Central Railway routes were severely affected due to the accumulation of water on tracks, while out-station trains are running behind schedule.

Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 AM, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas.

BMC declared a holiday for the day for all the civic, government and private schools and colleges in the city to avoid inconvenience to students.

