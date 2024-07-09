Xiaomi showcased 'SU7 Max', the company's first EV luxury sports sedan
Online Desk
Xiaomi showcased 'SU7 Max', the company's first EV luxury sports sedan positioned as a "full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan" that pushes boundaries in performance, ecosystem integration, and the mobile smart space.
Xiaomi said it has developed five core EV technologies: E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin.
The Xiaomi SU7 Max features 673 ps of power as well as a maximum range of 800 km on a single charge.
The SU7 Max with 838 nm of torque can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km per hour in 2.78 seconds and tops out at 265 km/hour, claimed the company.
It is equipped with a comprehensive suite of 16 active safety features to provide 360-degree protection.
"The Xiaomi SU7 was brought to India solely for showcase purposes. It is not for sale in the Indian market," said the company.