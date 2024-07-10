Cricket fraternity hails Gambhir's appointment as India head coach
Online Desk
Newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said it would be an "absolute honour to serve the tricolour" in the high-profile position and he would do "everything in his power" to deliver good results for the team.
(Photo | ANI)
Gambhir, one of the heroes of India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, took over the responsibilities of the Indian team following the departure of Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup triumph recently.
(Photo| PTI)
"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I'm honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud.
(Photo | ANI)
"The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!," said Gambhir in a post on 'X'.
(Photo | PTI)
(Photo | X )
(Photo | X )
(Photo | X )
Gambhir's era will begin with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIS and as many T20Is beginning on July 27.