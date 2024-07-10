Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar turns 75

During his early days, Sunil Gavaskar was named India's Best Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year in 1966 while playing for his school and later made his debut for India in 1971..Gavaskar played 125 Test matches in which he scored 10,122 runs and 108 ODIs scoring 3092 runs..Sunil Gavaskar was the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Test history.\u0026nbsp;.Gavaskar’s record for the most Test 100s was overtaken by Sachin Tendulkar later..During his illustrious career, he was also a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team..On the day of his 75th birthday, cricket enthusiasts took to social media to express their gratitude and love for one of the greatest batsman ever to grace the field..Wishes pour in for Gavaskar on 75th birthday\r.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest