Marine Expo 2024 : Take a look at Chennai's largest aquatic attraction

Online Desk

'Marine Expo 2024' Chennai's largest aquatic attraction is now open at OMR YMCA ground, Kottivakkam.

The entrance fee is 150 rupees per person.

The expo will be open for public from 4 PM to 9 PM from 1st July for a period of 45 days.

The expo consists of mermaid show, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pavilion, robotic animal kingdom, mini falls and underwater aquarium.

