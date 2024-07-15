Clash of the roosters: an uncertain sport that symbolises pride, sweat, and blood

Mettupalayam in Puducherry was a hub of avian activities in the first week of July 2024..After ten years, the town hosted a two-day cockfighting tournament. .The crows of thousands of roosters from across the country welcomed a crowd of hundreds..People had gathered to witness this tradition, which has seen its share of bans and safety concerns for the birds..The fighter cocks met their opponents with grace, and their owners tended to their bruises, feathers and talons during the breaks. .Despite the Supreme Court’s ban on cockfighting in 2014 on the grounds of putting an end to cruelty to animals, the sport continues to thrive and remains popular in the rural parts of Tamil Nadu..Beyond winning and bagging big prize money, the sport in itself is an identity to its participants. Years of their relationship reflect how the breeder and his rooster communicate..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest