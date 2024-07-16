Check out the 5 celebrity brides who stunned on their big day
Online Desk
Anushka Sharma's wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli was a fairytale come true. She chose a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with floral motifs, exuding grace and sophistication. Her simple yet stunning bridal look set new trends in bridal fashion.
(Photo | PTI)
Deepika Padukone's wedding to Ranveer Singh was a grand affair, and she looked breathtaking in her traditional red and gold Sabyasachi lehenga. Her look was both regal and elegant, perfectly complementing the elaborate ceremonies.
(Photo | PTI)
Alia Bhatt’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor was an intimate and beautiful ceremony. She wore a classic ivory and gold lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, which showcased her unique and elegant style. Her minimalistic yet gorgeous look captured hearts.
(Photo | PTI)
Katrina Kaif's wedding to Vicky Kaushal was a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. She wore a beautiful red lehenga by Sabyasachi, complete with intricate embroidery and stunning jewellery. Her radiant look was a perfect mix of tradition and modernity.
(Photo | PTI)
Radhika Merchant's bridal look for her wedding to Anant Ambani was nothing short of spectacular. The newlywed, who earlier donned a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding, opted for a striking sindoori red ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra for the emotional departure ceremony.