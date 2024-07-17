Six dead as heavy rain continues to lash Kerala

Online Desk

The downpour inundated low-lying areas, damaged houses and triggered mudslides in high ranges.

Fire and rescue services personnel had their hands full removing uprooted trees that fell on busy roads due to strong wind, and rescuing people caught in rivers in spate.

The Kerala State Electricity Board has suffered substantial loss as over 1,000 electric posts were damaged by uprooted trees.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala from June 17 to 20.

An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday.

A woman rescues an injured bird that was unable to fly and was stuck in floodwater at Palazhi in Kozhikode.

