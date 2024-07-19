Another IAS officer faces social media scrutiny over disability certificate
Online Desk
Even as controversy rages over Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer in Maharashtra, Praful Desai, an IAS officer serving as the additional collector in Karimnagar district, has come under scrutiny on social media.
Desai had posted pictures of himself engaged in activities like horse riding and cycling on social media while undergoing training.
Some netizens took screenshots of these pictures and shared them, and soon enough, he was flooded with comments from netizens who accused him of forging a disability certificate to benefit from the reservation in the UPSC civil service examination.
Desai, a 2019 batch IAS officer with an All India Rank (AIR) of 532 in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and orthopedically handicapped category, was questioned by one Malleshwari, using the handle ‘Sakshi’ on ‘X’.