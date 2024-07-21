Nipah virus: 14-year-old, who tested positive, dies in Kerala
Online Desk
The 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad in Malappuram who was infected with Nipah passed away on Sunday while under treatment for the disease at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
The boy, who was surviving with the help of a ventilator at the hospital, suffered a massive cardiac arrest at around 10:50 am.
"The boy was in an unconscious state. The urine output of the boy was very low. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The doctors tried their level best to save the boy. Unfortunately, he passed away at around 11:30 am," said Health Minister Veena George.
At present, three people are in isolation at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), and four people are in isolation at Manjeri GMCH. Of the four individuals in Manjeri GMCH, one person is in the intensive care unit.
The health minister said there are 246 people in the Nipah contact list in the district, with 63 of them in the high-risk category.
The Health Minister informed that special fever clinics will be started in Wandoor, Nilambur, and Karuvarakundu - areas near the panchayat where Nipah was confirmed. A house-to-house survey will be conducted in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats to identify people with symptoms.