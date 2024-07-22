What are the risks or things to keep in mind while travelling with a pet dog in warm weather?

It is nice to know that you are planning quality timw with your pet.

In such hot and humid weather, one must follow certain precautions while travelling with their poochies.

Try to start your journey early in the morning.

Make him travel with an empty stomach and keep feeding him some easily digestible items like curd, chicken soup, and cottage cheese whey (limted portions) through the journey.

Yes, AC must be kept switched on if the pet is inside the car.

Animal's body temperatures reaching levels that threaten life, we must take the utmost caution while travelling.

