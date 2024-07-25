Maharashtra rains: Four deaths reported in Pune, nearly 400 evacuated
Online Desk
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on July 25, Thursday.
(Photo | PTI)
The water level of the Khadakwasla dam reached full capacity following heavy rain in the region. Water is being released at the rate of 15000 cusec from the Khadakwasla dam following incessant rains in the catchment areas.
About 400 people were evacuated to safety on Thursday following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in Pune city.
The IMD forecast that Mumbai will most likely witness occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions.