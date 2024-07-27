Meet 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu who is set to represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Online Desk

Meet, Dhinidhi Desinghu, a 14- year- old Indian is set to represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

(Photo | Facebook/ Dolphin Aquatics)

She competes in the women's 200m freestyle under a universality quota.

(Photo | Facebook/ Dolphin Aquatics)

Dhinidhi's journey began at six, despite an initial fear of water.

(Photo | Facebook/ Dolphin Aquatics)

She overcame challenges with support from her family and coaches.

(Photo | Facebook/ Dolphin Aquatics)

At just nine, she competed in major tournaments like the Asian Games.

(Photo | Facebook/ Dolphin Aquatics)

With seven National Games golds and a national record, she shines in the pool.

(Photo | Facebook/ Dolphin Aquatics)