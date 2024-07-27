Meet 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu who is set to represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Meet, Dhinidhi Desinghu, a 14- year- old Indian is set to represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympics..She competes in the women's 200m freestyle under a universality quota..Dhinidhi's journey began at six, despite an initial fear of water..She overcame challenges with support from her family and coaches..At just nine, she competed in major tournaments like the Asian Games..With seven National Games golds and a national record, she shines in the pool..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest