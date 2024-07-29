Sports minister reveals whopping amount spent on Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's training

Online Desk

A resilient Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by snaring a bronze in the 10m air pistol event, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

Bhaker was competing in her second Olympics after drawing a blank in the previous edition.

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today.
Manu Bhaker
The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Following Manu Bhaker's historic bronze medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the shooter on her win and revealed the hard work and expenditure that went behind her training.

Around Rs 2 crore was spent on Manu Bhaker's training. She was sent to Germany and Switzerland for training. Financial help was provided which was needed for her to hire a coach who she wanted. We are providing this ecosystem to all athletes so that they give best performance at national and international competitions. I am confident that our athletes will perform well in Paris Olympics too.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
