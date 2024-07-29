Sports minister reveals whopping amount spent on Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's training

Online Desk
After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today.Manu Bhaker
Around Rs 2 crore was spent on Manu Bhaker's training. She was sent to Germany and Switzerland for training. Financial help was provided which was needed for her to hire a coach who she wanted. We are providing this ecosystem to all athletes so that they give best performance at national and international competitions. I am confident that our athletes will perform well in Paris Olympics too.Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya