Kartik Aaryan shares transformation pics ahead of 'Chandu Champion' release

From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, 'beta gym jao' lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, 'beta gym se vapas aa jao'Kartik Aaryan
For me, it was incredibly challenging and discomforting. Swimming and boxing were never something I imagined doing. Combining all these elements in one film was demanding, and I had to learn them all professionally because my opponents were all professionals--wrestlers, swimmers, or real boxers. Matching their level was tough, so I worked really hard. This is the toughest role of my career.Kartik Aaryan