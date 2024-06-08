Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87

Media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 87.

He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.
Narendra Modi
The death of Ramoji Rao, who was born into an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary achievements, caused great grief. As an Akshara Yodha, Ramoji rendered many services to the Telugu states and the country. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people but for the country as well. His fame for working tirelessly for the welfare of society is eternal.
Chandrababu Naidu
Rao had been suffering from blood pressure as well as breath related ailments for a long time and was shifted to a hospital on June 5.

Ramoji Rao headed the Eenadu group of companies, ETV Network, Margadarshi chit fund, and Ramoji Film City (RFC). 

In 2016, his remarkable achievements were further recognized with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, for his multifaceted contributions to journalism, literature, and education.

Rao is survived by his wife Rama Devi and son Kiran Prabhakr, who is heading the Eenadu group of publications and ETV channels. His younger son, Cherukuri Suman, died of leukemia on September 7, 2012.

