Modi-led govt gets into work as ministers assume charge

Union Minister Amit Shah takes charge as Home Minister after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi..External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Ministry on the day of taking charge, in New Delhi..Union Minister J P Nadda arrives to take charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Anupriya Patel and Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, MoS in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are also seen..Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes charge as Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare..Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar takes charge as Minister of Power..RLDs Jayant Chaudhary takes charge as MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship..Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with L Murugan speaks to the media after he assumed charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister, in New Delhi.. Jyotiraditya Scindia assuming charge as Communications Minister at Sanchar Bhawan in New Delhi..Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh takes charge as Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying..Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Minister of Labour and Employment, in New Delhi.