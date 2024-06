According to a data provided by the government, 2932 Indians died in Kuwait between 2014 and 2018. Similarly, a total of 731 and 708 Indians, mostly migrant workers, died in Kuwait in 2022 and 2023, according to the information that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) presented in Parliament in response to a query on February 2 this year. The 2020 and 2021 – the Covid-19 years – had seen 1279 and 1201 Indians dying in Kuwait, reports noted.

(Photo | AP)