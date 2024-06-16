Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities evacuate 1,200 people

Online Desk

At least 1,200 people are evacuated on June 15, Saturday as a wildfire in Los Angeles County spread over thousands of acres near a major highway and threatened nearby structures, officials said.

(Photo | AP)

The blaze, named the Post Fire, burned more than 3,600 acres near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)

The flames broke out at around 1:45 PM on June 5.

(Photo | AP)

Firefighters work under a smoldering hillside left behind by the Post Fire.

(Photo | AP)

The fire was moving southeast toward Pyramid Lake and crews were constructing perimeter fire lines while aircraft worked against limited visibility to stop the fire's progress, the fire department said.

(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)