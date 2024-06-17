West Bengal train accident: 9 dead as Kanchanjunga Express rams into goods train

Online Desk

At least 9 people died, and many sustained injuries after the Sealdah-bound 13174 Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train on June 17, Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

(Photo | PTI)

The incident occurred around 9 am near Rangapani, close to the New Jalpaiguri station. The Kanchanjunga Express was en route from Agartala to Sealdah when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Express train collided with goods train which resulted in such an accident.

