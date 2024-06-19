Assam flood: 1.61 lakh people affected across 15 districts

\u0026nbsp;The flood situation in Assam is still grim, as over 1.61 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by the deluge and the flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far..The flood situation in Karimganj district has become worse as more than 1.52 lakh people, including 41,711 children, have been affected..The report said that 470 villages under 28 revenue circles in 15 flood-hit districts have been affected and the flood waters submerged 1378.64 hectares of crop area in 11 districts..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest