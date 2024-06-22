Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death rises to 54

Around 115 people are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical Hospital. 25 are critical.

At least five children below the age of 15 have lost their parents in the village.

AIADMK leader Palaniswami blamed the DMK government for the tragedy and asked Stalin to resign.

CM Stalin announced educational relief for children who lost their parents and priority in welfare scheme.

