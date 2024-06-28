Sudden downpour after months of heatwave paralyses Delhi, over 25,000 people evacuated

Online Desk
The intense rainfall caused significant traffic jams and severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The rains threw normal life out of gear and the streets were water-logged inconveniencing commuters.
Vehicles had to wade through 'tides' of water leading to traffic bottlenecks throughout the city.
To prevent buses from getting stuck in waterlogged areas, the Transport Department has deputed teams of DTC officials at all underpasses in the city.
Atleast one person died and six others sustained injuries after the roof of Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 collapsed amidst heavy overnight rains.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu reached Delhi Airport to take stock of the situation.