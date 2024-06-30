One and only Bumrah, player of T20 World Cup

Online Desk

The India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Tournament' after his phenomenal performance in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

(Photo | AP)

In eight games, Bumrah took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17, with the best bowling figures of 3/7. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

(Photo | ANI)

Bumrah's accuracy gave India the first breakthrough by dismissing Reeza Hendricks with a stunning outswinger in the second over.

Later in the 18th over, he came up with another brilliant inswinger to castle Marco Jansen.

(Photo | AP)
I don't know how much I can talk about Bumrah. Obviously, we've been seeing this with him for such a long time now. Whenever he has ball in hands, he tends to create magic for us every time. I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad.
Rohit Sharma
(Photo | ANI)

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

When the big day comes, you have to do it, throughout the tournament I felt very clear. I always think about one ball and one over at a time, do not think too far ahead. Emotions can take over, it was taking over but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout. (When he was asked to bowl the 16th over) I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up and it would reverse a bit, thought which would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it
Jasprit Bumrah

"You don't always have to bowl a yorker, sometimes you bowl a yorker, sometimes a short ball. There is no ego in this format. You can bowl 145kmph, but sometimes it is important to bowl slower balls," Burmah said after an IPL match in 2024 season.

(Photo | AP)