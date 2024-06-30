The moments that won India the T20 World Cup

India pulled off a sensational 7 run win against South Africa in a gripping final of the Twenty20 World Cup.
South Africa, playing its first ever final of an ICC tournament, needed a run-a-ball 30 to win on the back of Heinrich Klaasen’s belligerent 52 off 27 balls.
Bumrah, Arshdeep and Hardik, who shared seven wickets between them, roared back in the death overs to cut down South Africa at 169-8.
Kohli’s first half-century of the tournament anchored India to 176-7 after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.
For South Africa to win this final, there was only one way. They had to make the most of the powerplay.
Losing 2 wickets in the powerplay, De Kock 39 (31) and Stubbs 31 (21) put South Africa on the track.
South Africa sprinted to 147-4 in 15 overs when Klaasen smacked three sixes and a four in Axar Patel’s over which cost India 24 runs.
David Miller couldn’t get the strike much despite scoring 21 and left-arm fast bowler Singh conceded just four in the 19th over.
Hardik Pandya had 16 runs to defend off the last over.
Off Pandya’s first ball, Miller was dismissed when Suryakumar plucked a brilliant juggling catch on the edge of the long-off boundary and sealed the result.
Earlier, opting to bat, India began well with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starting confidently against Marco Jansen. South Africa brought in Keshav Maharaj at the other end and this did the trick and spelt disaster for India.
Left-arm spinner Maharaj was a master stroke and he accounted for both Rohit Sharma and Rishab Pant in his very first over.
Kohli, who tallied only 75 runs in seven games, made 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes after India was in early trouble at 34-3 inside the first five overs.
Axar Patel absorbed the pressure well after getting promoted at No. 5, hitting four sixes in his brisk 47 off 31 balls, before getting run-out at non-striker end in the 14th over.
Shivam Dube made 27 off 16 balls and fell in Anrich Nortje’s (2-26) last over as India scored 58 runs in the last five overs.
India won its second T20 World Cup but its first world title in 13 years.