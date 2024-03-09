Prime Minister Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on March 9, Saturday..On his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Modi spent two hours in the park..During the trip, Modi interacted with members of 'Van Durga', the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts and forest officials..He first undertook the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the central Kohora range of the park..The prime minister then undertook the jeep safari in the same forest range and stopped at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary..The PM was accompanied by Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp